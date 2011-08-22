COLOMBO Aug 22 Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga became the first bowler to chalk up three one-day international hat-tricks on Monday.

He dismissed Mitchell Johnson (bowled for one), John Hastings (lbw) and Xavier Doherty (bowled) as Australia collapsed from 210 for five to 211 all out in the fifth and final match of the series.

Malinga performed his two previous hat-tricks in World Cups.

In 2007 he took four wickets in four balls against South Africa in Guyana and in 2011 he grabbed three in three against Kenya at the same R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia are 3-1 up in the series.