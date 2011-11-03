Nov 3 Left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson
shone with nine wickets in the match as Australia warmed up for
the first test against South Africa in Cape Town next week with
a comfortable seven-wicket win over South Africa A on Thursday.
"Mitch bowled beautifully throughout the game. To be able to
see him swing the ball was great and it's always a really good
sign that he's in a good place with his game," Australia
vice-captain Shane Watson told reporters in Potchefstroom.
Australia wrapped up victory with four full sessions of the
four-day match still to play and Watson said that most of his
team mates had taken something out of the game after their 2-1
one-day series triumph over South Africa.
"Tour matches are always a great way to go from one-day
cricket into test matches," said Watson.
The first test of the two-match series starts next Wednesday
with the second test at the Wanderers beginning on Nov. 17.
