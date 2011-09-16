COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka seamers held
Australia to 63 for two at lunch after inviting them to bat on
the opening day of the third and final test on Friday.
Shaun Marsh was unbeaten on 26 and Ricky Ponting on 25 at
the break.
Australia lost an early wicket when Phil Hughes played onto
a delivery from Suranga Lakmal and was dismissed without scoring
in the second over.
Shane Watson became debutant Shaminda Eranga's maiden test
victim when he chased a wide ball and hit it to backward point
where Tillakaratne Dilshan held the catch. Watson scored eight
as Australia lost their second wicket at 22.
Eranga also took a wicket in his first over in one-day
international cricket when he dismissed Brad Haddin off his
third ball at Hambantota last month.
Marsh and Ponting carried Australia to lunch without any
further loss against some testing bowling by the three-man Sri
Lanka seam attack.
Australia lead the three-test series 1-0.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
