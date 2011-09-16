COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka seamers held Australia to 63 for two at lunch after inviting them to bat on the opening day of the third and final test on Friday.

Shaun Marsh was unbeaten on 26 and Ricky Ponting on 25 at the break.

Australia lost an early wicket when Phil Hughes played onto a delivery from Suranga Lakmal and was dismissed without scoring in the second over.

Shane Watson became debutant Shaminda Eranga's maiden test victim when he chased a wide ball and hit it to backward point where Tillakaratne Dilshan held the catch. Watson scored eight as Australia lost their second wicket at 22.

Eranga also took a wicket in his first over in one-day international cricket when he dismissed Brad Haddin off his third ball at Hambantota last month.

Marsh and Ponting carried Australia to lunch without any further loss against some testing bowling by the three-man Sri Lanka seam attack.

Australia lead the three-test series 1-0. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

