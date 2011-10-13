CAPE TOWN Oct 13 Australia were too
sharp for rusty South Africa as the touring side won the first
Twenty20 international by five wickets with three balls to spare
on Thursday.
South Africa, playing their first match in seven months,
struggled to 146 for seven thanks to JP Duminy's brilliant 67,
but Shane Watson's 52 off 39 balls laid the platform for a
comfortable run chase by the Australians.
Watson's tremendous driving and ruthless punishment of the
short ball brought him six fours and two sixes and he added 82
runs off 54 balls with Shaun Marsh for the second wicket.
Cameron White (28) and David Hussey (25) then added 40 in
5.5 overs to take Australia to the brink of victory.
Duminy's 67 off 53 balls, including six fours and three
sixes, was a fine effort which brought South Africa back into
the game after the Australian bowlers had made a very good
start.
The left-hander's innings was his usual mix of classical
strokeplay and sweet timing, and Duminy was helped by muscular
knocks by Colin Ingram (33) and David Miller (20).
South Africa could have posted an even more testing score
but for a superb 19th over from debutant Pat Cummins, who took
three wickets and conceded just six runs.
He finished with three for 25 in four overs, receiving good
support from Doug Bollinger (4-0-23-1) and the admirable Watson
(4-0-26-1).
(Writing by Ken Borland in Johannesburg, editing by Ed
Osmond)