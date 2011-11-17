By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa reached 107
for two at lunch on the first day of the second test against
Australia on Thursday, with Jacques Kallis leading the way as he
became the fourth leading run-scorer in test cricket.
Australia claimed the wickets of openers Graeme Smith (11)
and Jacques Rudolph (30), but also temporarily lost the services
of seam bowler Shane Watson, who limped off the field with a leg
injury after bowling 3.5 overs.
Kallis needed just five runs to overtake West Indian
left-hander Brian Lara as the fourth leading run-scorer in
tests, driving his first ball from Watson imperiously through
the covers for a boundary and then collecting a single off his
third delivery to move to 11,954 runs in 147 tests.
Lara scored 11,953 runs in 131 tests.
Kallis then travelled rapidly to 43 not out at lunch,
stroking seven fours and a six off just 33 balls on a flat pitch
and a lightning-fast outfield at the Wanderers.
The 36-year-old was in majestic form with his only mistake
coming on 32 when he inside-edged Mitchell Johnson into his
pads.
Umpire Billy Bowden initially gave Kallis out lbw but the
batsman immediately asked for a review of the decision,
television replays clearly showing an obvious edge.
Hashim Amla was with Kallis on 14 not out at the break.
South Africa had won the toss and batted first with the
left-handed opening pair of Rudolph and Smith taking the score
to 24 before the first wicket fell.
The left-armer Johnson produced a good delivery just outside
off stump which Smith edged to opposite number Michael Clarke in
the slips.
Watson removed Rudolph in the 15th over of the morning when
the flatfooted batsman prodded at the ball as it angled across
him, edging a simple catch to the wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.
South Africa won the first test of the two-match series
after a remarkable game in Cape Town where 23 wickets fell on
day two.
