JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa reached 107 for two at lunch on the first day of the second test against Australia on Thursday, with Jacques Kallis leading the way as he became the fourth leading run-scorer in test cricket.

Australia claimed the wickets of openers Graeme Smith (11) and Jacques Rudolph (30), but also temporarily lost the services of seam bowler Shane Watson, who limped off the field with a leg injury after bowling 3.5 overs.

Kallis needed just five runs to overtake West Indian left-hander Brian Lara as the fourth leading run-scorer in tests, driving his first ball from Watson imperiously through the covers for a boundary and then collecting a single off his third delivery to move to 11,954 runs in 147 tests.

Lara scored 11,953 runs in 131 tests.

Kallis then travelled rapidly to 43 not out at lunch, stroking seven fours and a six off just 33 balls on a flat pitch and a lightning-fast outfield at the Wanderers.

The 36-year-old was in majestic form with his only mistake coming on 32 when he inside-edged Mitchell Johnson into his pads.

Umpire Billy Bowden initially gave Kallis out lbw but the batsman immediately asked for a review of the decision, television replays clearly showing an obvious edge.

Hashim Amla was with Kallis on 14 not out at the break.

South Africa had won the toss and batted first with the left-handed opening pair of Rudolph and Smith taking the score to 24 before the first wicket fell.

The left-armer Johnson produced a good delivery just outside off stump which Smith edged to opposite number Michael Clarke in the slips.

Watson removed Rudolph in the 15th over of the morning when the flatfooted batsman prodded at the ball as it angled across him, edging a simple catch to the wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

South Africa won the first test of the two-match series after a remarkable game in Cape Town where 23 wickets fell on day two.

