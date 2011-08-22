(Adds quotes)
* Malinga burst sets up Lanka win
* Silva and Jayawardene share crucial partnership
COLOMBO, Aug 22 Lasith Malinga became the first
bowler to take three one-day international hat-tricks as Sri
Lanka beat Australia by four wickets in the fifth and final
match of their series on Monday.
Mahela Jayawardene and Chamara Silva made half-centuries to
lead Sri Lanka to their target of 212 with three overs to spare
after pace bowler Malinga wrecked the Australia innings with a
devastating burst in his eighth over.
He bowled Mitchell Johnson, trapped John Hastings lbw and
bowled Xavier Doherty as the touring side, who won the series
3-2, lost their last five wickets for just one run to be
dismissed for 211.
"We were stoked to win the series," Australia captain
Michael Clarke told reporters. "It was pretty disappointing the
way we played today. There is still a long way to go. We have
some work to do ahead of the tests."
Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan praised his attack.
"The bowlers put in a fantastic effort and today the
middle-order did the job for us," he said.
"Chamara Silva batted really nice and his partnership with
Mahela set up the win."
Shane Watson was Australia's top scorer with 56 off 84 balls
and Clarke made 47 off 67 deliveries.
Sri Lanka lost their first three wickets for 33 and were
also hampered by a rain interruption but Silva and Jayawardene
shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 111 off 126 balls to get
their run chase back on track.
Silva fell for an entertaining 63 while Jayawardene was
content to play the sheet anchor role with 71 off 119 balls.
