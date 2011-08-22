(Adds quotes)

* Malinga burst sets up Lanka win

* Silva and Jayawardene share crucial partnership

COLOMBO, Aug 22 Lasith Malinga became the first bowler to take three one-day international hat-tricks as Sri Lanka beat Australia by four wickets in the fifth and final match of their series on Monday.

Mahela Jayawardene and Chamara Silva made half-centuries to lead Sri Lanka to their target of 212 with three overs to spare after pace bowler Malinga wrecked the Australia innings with a devastating burst in his eighth over.

He bowled Mitchell Johnson, trapped John Hastings lbw and bowled Xavier Doherty as the touring side, who won the series 3-2, lost their last five wickets for just one run to be dismissed for 211.

"We were stoked to win the series," Australia captain Michael Clarke told reporters. "It was pretty disappointing the way we played today. There is still a long way to go. We have some work to do ahead of the tests."

Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan praised his attack.

"The bowlers put in a fantastic effort and today the middle-order did the job for us," he said.

"Chamara Silva batted really nice and his partnership with Mahela set up the win."

Shane Watson was Australia's top scorer with 56 off 84 balls and Clarke made 47 off 67 deliveries.

Sri Lanka lost their first three wickets for 33 and were also hampered by a rain interruption but Silva and Jayawardene shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 111 off 126 balls to get their run chase back on track.

Silva fell for an entertaining 63 while Jayawardene was content to play the sheet anchor role with 71 off 119 balls.

