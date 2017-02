COLOMBO Aug 17 Sri Lanka have called up leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna as one of three changes to their one-day squad to meet Australia in the final two matches of the five-match series in Colombo on Aug. 20 and 22.

Batsman Dinesh Chandimal, all-rounder Thisara Perera and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath were dropped from the squad which has been reduced by two to 14. Australia lead the series 2-1.

