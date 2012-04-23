ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Australia
consolidated after losing opener Ed Cowan early on to reach 69
for one at lunch on the first day of the third and final test at
Windsor Park on Monday.
West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul, drafted in for the injured
Fidel Edwards, struck with his second ball as Cowan (one)
offered no shot to a sharp inswinger in the second over and was
trapped leg before.
Rampaul, generating some impressive pace as well as his
trademark movement off the pitch, should also have removed
Australia's other opener.
Dave Warner, on five, reached for a wide delivery and edged
to Darren Sammy at third slip but the West Indies skipper
spilled a straightforward chance.
Warner and Shane Watson then got their heads down against
some tight bowling from the hosts although the former was lucky
with a couple of mis-timed strokes.
By the interval, Warner had reached 28 while Watson was on
30.
Shane Shillingford, the first Dominican to play in a test
match on home soil much to the delight of the local crowd, was
given four overs of spin.
It is only the second test on the island, one of the smaller
components of West Indies cricket.
Australia lead the series 1-0.
