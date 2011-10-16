- By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 A swashbuckling
eighth-wicket partnership of 64 from 30 balls between Wayne
Parnell and Juan Theron propelled South Africa to an unlikely
three-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty 20
international on Sunday.
South Africa, chasing 148 to win at the Wanderers, looked
down and out after slumping to 87 for seven after 15 overs. But
Parnell scored 29 not out off 11 balls and Theron an unbeaten 30
from 16 deliveries as the tailenders wielded their bats to such
good effect that the home side won with five balls to spare to
share the two-match series.
Graeme Smith (24) and Johan Botha (34) were the only
top-order batsmen to resist the Australian fast bowlers, with
James Pattinson (two for 17) and Pat Cummins (two for 26)
leading the way.
South Africa's new-ball pairing of Lonwabo Tsotsobe and
Morne Morkel had caused similar problems for the Australian
batsmen, reducing them to 17 for two after five overs.
Opening batsman David Warner's hopes of carrying on his
magnificent Champions League form were dashed as he fell for his
second successive duck, having a heave at Morkel.
A determined 39 by captain Cameron White partially restored
the innings, before a thrilling late onslaught by debutant
Mitchell Marsh gave Australia a competitive total of 147 for
eight.
All-rounder Marsh showed he has no shortage of batting
talent as he lashed 36 off 21 balls, plundering three sixes off
the final over of the innings, bowled by Morkel.
