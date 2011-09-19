(Updates with quotes)
COLOMBO, Sept 19 Australia opener Phil Hughes
scored his first test hundred in 2-1/2 years on Monday as Sri
Lanka pressed for a series levelling victory in the third and
final test.
The Australians, trailing by 157 runs on the first innings,
finished the fourth day at 209 for three wickets for an overall
lead of 52.
Hughes was undefeated on 122 with 16 fours and a six and
captain Michael Clarke had scored eight.
Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath grabbed all three Australian
wickets to fall to end the day with figures of three for 54.
Herath first trapped Shane Watson lbw for 21, a decision the
batsman challenged and lost.
Shaun Marsh fell to a bat-pad catch at short leg for 18
although television replays showed the ball brushing past his
pad to fielder Lahiru Thirimanne. Marsh did not challenge the
decision but walked off.
Ricky Ponting became Herath's third victim when he failed to
get on top of the ball and edged a catch to Mahela Jayawardene
at slip for 28.
Earlier Angelo Mathews scored his maiden test hundred to
give Sri Lanka a handy first-innings lead of 157.
Mathews, 85 not out overnight, was stuck nervously in the
nineties, losing three partners in quick succession but finally
reached his century with a cover-driven four off Peter Siddle.
PATIENT KNOCK
The 24-year old all-rounder, who had twice been dismissed in
the nineties in his 16-test career, jumped into the air to
celebrate his century and was warmly applauded by his team mates
in the dressing room.
"It was great getting to it after a couple of missed
opportunities," said an elated Mathews.
"This was a very patient knock, close to 270 balls. Even
though the wicket was flat and hard the Aussies didn't give it
easily. We had to be patient and wait for the loose balls.
"You can always say batting in the nineties you get a bit
nervous. I hadn't got a hundred yet and I was a bit nervous on
this occasion as well."
Australia made early inroads into the Sri Lankan batting on
Monday when Siddle breached the defence of debutant Saminda
Eranga (12) and trapped Herath (3) leg before.
Chanaka Welegedara (1) was run out after a misunderstanding
with Mathews with both batsmen stuck at the non-striker's end.
Siddle, who replaced the injured Ryan Harris for the final
test, was Australia's best bowler, finishing with four for 91.
"There is more turn out there now and some reverse swing. If
we can start the day well and score a few runs and get a decent
lead you never know," said Clarke.
"In my mind this test is certainly isn't over. There is
chance that we could lose it if we don't bat well but the other
side is there is certainly a possibility if we can get a decent
150-run lead there is still a chance that we can still win this
test match.
"Winning the series would be fantastic for all the boys who
have worked really hard for a few months leading up to the
series and played some really good cricket. I hate to see us not
bat well tomorrow and lose this test and draw the series. We
worked too hard for that."
