By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 Jacques Kallis became the
fourth leading run-scorer in tests as he passed 12,000 runs but
South Africa ruined the party by being bowled out for 266 on the
first day of the second test against Australia on Thursday.
South Africa were in a strong position thanks to
half-centuries by Kallis (54), AB de Villiers (64) and Ashwell
Prince (50), but they lost their way after tea as Australia took
six wickets for 25 runs in 11 overs.
The home side were all out in 71 overs, having won the toss
and chosen to bat at the Wanderers.
Paceman Peter Siddle claimed three for 69, while spinners
Nathan Lyon and Michael Clarke took two wickets apiece as South
Africa let a weakened Australian attack off the hook in perfect
batting conditions.
The visitors were a man down for most of the day after
seamer Shane Watson limped off with a hamstring strain after
bowling just 3.5 overs.
South Africa had the bowlers at their mercy as Kallis and
Hashim Amla (19) added 80 runs off just 85 balls for the third
wicket and their collapse was down to loose strokeplay more than
anything else.
Kallis lashed his 54 off just 41 balls before casually
flicking Siddle to midwicket.
Amla fell three overs later, edging a slash off debutant Pat
Cummins to second slip, before De Villiers and Prince combined
to put South Africa back in control with a fifth-wicket stand of
112.
The left-handed Prince began the final-session collapse when
he shimmied down the pitch and drove off-spinner Lyon to deep
mid-on.
De Villiers fell five balls later as a loose pull shot skied
the ball over bowler Siddle's head, Cummins doing well to run
backwards and hang on to the half-chance.
BAD LIGHT
Vernon Philander was trapped plumb in front of the stumps by
Lyon for a duck and Mark Boucher (3) also fell to an
unconvincing pull shot off Siddle.
The floodlights came on and bad light would almost certainly
have intervened if Australian captain Clarke had not turned to
the slow bowlers.
Clarke himself took the last two wickets - Morne Morkel for
six and Imran Tahir for a duck - to claim impressive figures of
two for six in four overs.
South Africa captain Graeme Smith had earlier won what
seemed a valuable toss and he and opening partner Jacques
Rudolph put on a first-wicket stand of 24.
Smith (11) then edged a top-class delivery from left-arm
paceman Mitchell Johnson to Clarke at second slip, while Rudolph
scored a bright 30 before he edged a catch off Watson to
wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.
Kallis played with tremendous authority and a sumptuous
cover drive sent his first ball, bowled by Watson, racing to the
boundary and drew him level with West Indian left-hander Brian
Lara on 11,953 runs.
He then took a single off his third delivery to surpass
Lara, leaving only Indians Sachin Tendulkar (15,086 in 183
tests) and Rahul Dravid (12,979 in 159 tests) and Australia's
Ricky Ponting (12,495 in 155 tests) ahead of him on the
run-scorers' list.
South Africa were unable to bowl a single delivery at the
Australians as bad light prevented the visitors from starting
their innings before the close.
