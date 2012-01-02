- SYDNEY Jan 2 Australia have
decided to stick with the team that
beat India by 122 runs in Melbourne last week for the second
test in the four-match series, captain Michael Clarke said on
Monday.
Fast bowler Ryan Harris had been drafted into the squad for
the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins on
Tuesday, but was left out in favour of spinner Nathan Lyon.
"Tough to leave Ryan out but we've stuck with the winning
team from Melbourne," Clarke told a news conference.
"The way we performed in Melbourne, it's tough to change
that team."
Team - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon
