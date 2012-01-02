- SYDNEY Jan 2 Australia have decided to stick with the team that beat India by 122 runs in Melbourne last week for the second test in the four-match series, captain Michael Clarke said on Monday.

Fast bowler Ryan Harris had been drafted into the squad for the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins on Tuesday, but was left out in favour of spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Tough to leave Ryan out but we've stuck with the winning team from Melbourne," Clarke told a news conference.

"The way we performed in Melbourne, it's tough to change that team."

Team - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more cricket stories