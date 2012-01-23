* Hosts opt for three more experienced pacemen
* Spinner Lyon returns
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Nick Mulvenney
ADELAIDE, Jan 23 Australia have left paceman
Mitchell Starc out of their team to face India in the fourth and
final test and brought spinner Nathan Lyon back into the side,
captain Michael Clarke said on Monday.
Starc was one of a quartet of quicks selected for the third
test in Perth, where the Australians won by an innings and 37
runs in two and a half days to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus and Ryan Harris, all more
experienced quick bowlers than 21-year-old Starc, have kept
their places in an otherwise unchanged side for the match, which
starts on Tuesday.
Clarke said he expected conditions at the Adelaide Oval to
be more conducive to batting than the lively wicket at the WACA,
with spin coming into play later in the test.
Although India's much vaunted batting line-up has failed to
record a century between them in this series, the Australia
skipper was not about to underestimate them.
"We know these conditions will suit India better than Perth
so we're to have to be at our best to beat them," he told a news
conference.
"I think reverse swing will play a huge role in this test
match... when the heat gets up in the afternoon," he added.
"It's as close to Indian conditions as you'll get in Australia."
Lyon, the latest in a long line of spinners tried out in
Australia's five-year quest to replace Shane Warne, has taken 24
wickets at the cost of 721 runs in his nine tests since his
debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
Clarke has consistently spoken of his faith in the ability
of the 24-year-old off spinner, who a year ago was on the ground
staff at the Adelaide Oval.
"I definitely have a lot of confidence in Lyno," he said. "I
hate to put expectation on him, I just want him to perform as he
has done for Australia so far. Just because it spins doesn't
mean he'll take wickets.
"There has been more grass on the wickets this year which
has better suited the quicks but I just want him to continue
contributing to our success.
"He knows these conditions well and he's played plenty of
cricket down here."
Australia have won all three tests convincingly inside four
days but Clarke said he thought the final test would go the
distance.
"Generally, the Adelaide Oval goes five days so it's about
hanging in there and taking advantage of the moments where we
can grab the momentum," he said. "It's going to be five tough
days of test cricket in very difficult conditions to take 20
wickets."
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar's latest attempt to
score his 100th international century is much anticipated but
Clarke is hoping it will not happen in Adelaide.
"For the team's sake, I hope Sachin doesn't make that
100... so we can win the game," said Clarke. "But when it
happens it will be a very special moment, wherever it is in the
world."
Team: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter
Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.
