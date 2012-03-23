March 23 West Indies beat Australia by 42 runs in their fourth one-day international at the Beausejour Stadium in St Lucia on Friday to grab an unbeatable lead in their five-match series.

Kieron Pollard blasted 102 off just 70 balls, featuring five boundaries and eight sixes, to help West Indies amass an impressive 294 for seven.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 252 in the 47th over after Brett Lee (59) and David Hussey (57) both made half centuries.

After losing the first game by 64 runs, West Indies won the second and fourth games and tied the third to hold an unassailable 2-1 lead heading into Sunday's final fixture.