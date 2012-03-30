March 30 Dwayne Smith smashed a half-century
before Fidel Edwards and Marlon Samuels bowled superbly to lead
West Indies to a 14-run win over Australia in their second
Twenty20 international on Friday.
Smith belted 63 off just 34 balls, featuring six boundaries
and four sixes, to get West Indies off to a great start at
Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Smith's fellow opener Johnson Charles chipped in with 37
before the Australian bowlers, led by paceman Brett Lee (3-23),
fought back and bowled the home team out for 160.
"I was pleased with the performance and glad we got a win,"
said Smith. "I've been doing a lot of work on my batting, doing
the things I know and it seems to be working."
Australia suffered an immediate setback in their reply when
Shane Watson, man of the match in Tuesday's first game, won by
the visitors, was dismissed for a duck in the first over.
Opener David Warner kept the runs ticking along at a steady
pace with 58 off 43 but when he was run out, Australia's chances
went with him.
GREAT START
Edwards and Samuels shared six wickets, finishing with
identical figures of 3-23, to restrict the tourists to 146-9 to
leave the two-match series squared at 1-1.
"Great start from the West Indies, I think we pulled it back
to about par, 160, and I thought we were on course to knock it
off," Australia captain George Bailey said.
"They put pressure on us, the wicket of David Warner was
huge, run-outs change matches. The crowd were great and
hopefully we provided some good entertainment."
The teams also drew their five-match one-day international
series, setting the stage for an intriguing test series,
starting in Bridgetown next week.
"The work we've been doing in the camp and throughout the
series has been paying off and I want to ask the boys to keep
doing that," said West Indies skipper Darren Sammy.
"We want to keep doing well in the tests and hopefully
continue the good results."
(Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Ken Ferris; Please
double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket
stories; for more sports stories)