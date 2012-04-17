By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 Shivnarine Chanderpaul
survived a dropped catch to lead a West Indian fightback on the
third day of the second test against Australia on Tuesday.
Chanderpaul was dropped by Australia captain Michael Clarke
at first slip off spinner Nathan Lyon when he was on eight and
went to make an unbeaten on 45 at Queen's Park Oval.
His stubborn innings helped West Indies reach lunch on 132
for four in their first innings, still 179 runs behind the
Australians, who won last week's first test in Barbados.
West Indies resumed on 49-3 and made a bright start on a
difficult batting pitch that was offering plenty of assistance
for the bowlers, taking the total to triple figures before
losing Darren Bravo for 38.
He fell to part-time bowler Mike Hussey, who trapped him leg
before wicket with a ball that moved just enough to beat the bat
and strike Bravo on the back pad plumb in front.
Australia nearly got another wicket on the last ball before
lunch when Narsingh Deonarine was almost run out scrambling
through for a quick single.
Deonarine only made it in by a whisker to go to lunch on 12
after sharing an unbroken stand of 32 with Chanderpaul, whose
let-off could prove costly to the Australians.
Chanderpaul scored a century in the first test and was again
proving difficult to remove, hitting five boundaries in his
137-ball knock.
The day began in bizarre circumstances when play was delayed
for 20 minutes because of a power outage.
The two teams walked on to the field ready to play as
scheduled but were told by the match referee Jeff Crowe to
retreat back to the dressing room before a ball was bowled
because there was no live television footage.
