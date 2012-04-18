By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 18 West Indies fast bowler
Kemar Roach captured two wickets in four balls to put the brakes
on Australia's push for a series clinching victory in the second
test in Trinidad on Wednesday.
Roach, who bagged five wickets in Australia's first innings,
once again rattled the visitors by dismissing opener David
Warner for 17 then Shane Watson for a duck to stall Australia's
second innings.
When lunch was taken on day four at Queen's Park Oval,
Australia were 40 for two, leading by 94 runs overall after
bowling out West Indies for 257 at the start of the day.
Ed Cowan was unbeaten on 14 while former Australia captain
Ricky Ponting was not out on four when rain, which has
interrupted all four days of the match, stopped play before the
scheduled lunch interval.
Australia polished off the West Indian innings in the first
over of the day when left arm spinner Michael Beer trapped
Carlton Baugh lbw for 21.
Baugh cut the third ball of the day to the rope for four to
move on from his overnight score of 17 but fell off the next
ball when he mistimed an attempted sweep and was struck on the
pads.
Australia, who won last week's first test in Barbados and
only need to draw one of the last two tests to retain the Frank
Worrell Trophy, made a bright start to their second innings
despite batting on a pitch that has been proven hard to score
freely on.
They put on 26 runs in the first 10 overs after West Indies
opened the bowling with Fidel Edwards and spinner Shane
Shillingford.
Cowan was given a life before he had got off the mark when
West Indies captain Darren Sammy dropped a regulation catch at
first slip off Edwards but the introduction of Roach into the
attack quickly turned things around.
In his first over, Roach angled the ball in and found the
outside edge of Warner's bat and Darren Bravo safely held a low
catch at second slip.
Three balls later, Roach knocked out Watson's off stump with
a good length ball that kept low, forcing the Australians to
adopt a more cautious approach before the foul weather settled
in.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)