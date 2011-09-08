PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 8 Fast bowlers Trend Copeland and Ryan Harris dismissed four Sri Lankan top order batsmen in the first session of the second test as Sri Lanka struggled against Australia on the first day in Kandy on Thursday.

At lunch on the first day, Sri Lanka were 76 for five wickets with Kumar Sangakkara and Angelo Mathews at the crease.

None of the Sri Lankan batsmen were able to take on the Australian pacers with confident from the first ball of the innings.

Opening bowler Ryan Harris remove Tharanga Paranavitana for no score in the third over as the opener prodded an edge to wicket keeper Brad Haddin, leaving Sri Lanka 2 for one.

Then Copeland, who claimed Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan as his first career wicket in the debut Galle test, again dismissed, forcing him to misjudge the ball which hit the top of the off stump.

Dilshan scored only 4 runs and his dismissal left Sri Lanka defensive at 10 for two wickets.

Copeland in his next over removed Mahela Jayawardene as Michael Hussey held an excellent catch leaping to his left to get rid of the only century maker in the first test.

Mahela's wicket left Sri Lanka in deep trouble with only 14 runs for three wickets.

Sangakkara and Thilan Samaraweera led Sri Lankan recovery, adding 43 runs for the fourth wicket. Samaraweera fell for 17 caught by Haddin off Harris in the 24th over when the Sri Lanka total was only 57.

Sangakkara was dropped by Shane Watson at the first slip off Mitchel Johnson when the batsman was at 27 in the ball just before Samaraweera dismissed.

Sangakkara has scored 29 runs including four boundaries at lunch in 65 balls coming to the crease at the third over.

Wicket keeper batsman Prasanna Jayawardene joining Sangakkara for the fifth wicket, attempted to accelerate the total, but was caught for 18 by Harris off Nathan Lyon's first over.

Prasanna Jayawardene's dismissal came after he scored 12 runs in the first five balls off Lyon including a six to deep mid wicket and a four.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first as left hand batsman Shaun Marsh and spinner Seekuge Prasanna made their debut for Australia and home team respectively.

Australia won the first test in Galle by 125 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)