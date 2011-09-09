PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 9 Fast bowler
Suranga Lakmal and spinner Suraj Randiv dismissed Australian
openers in the first session of the second day in the second
test on Friday as the tourists failed to capitalise the better
start in the previous day.
Australia were 133 for three wickets at lunch adding 73 runs
to their overnight total, while losing three wickets in the
session.
Lakmal bowled Shane Watson in his second ball of the day for
36 as the right arm bowler's delivery pitched closer to the off
stump and uprooted the stump as the opening batsman left it.
Debutant Shaun Marsh then joined Phillip Hughes for the
second wicket as Watson was dismissed without adding any run to
the overnight score of 60.
The pair added 35 runs before Randiv dismissed Hughes, who
was caught by Tharanga Paranavitana, jumping forward from
short-leg position to hold a bat-and-pad catch.
Hughes was out for 36 runs when the tourists' total was 95.
Australia captain Michael Clark then added a quick 13 runs
in 20 balls before being excellently caught by Mahela
Jayawardene at second slip off Chanaka Welegedara when the total
was 116.
Marsh and Michael Hussey have added 17 runs for the fourth
wicket. Marsh was 26 at lunch in 91 balls after his two-hour
innings, while Hussey was 15 off 32 balls.
Australia still trail by 41 runs in the first innings.
On Thursday, Australia pace bowlers took eight wickets to
skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 174 runs on day one of the
second test, as the home team struggled against fast bowling
from the start.
Angelo Mathews helped the home team with his fourth test
half century before being dismissed for 58.
Apart from Mathews, only Kumar Sangakkara made 48 runs among
Sri Lanka's top batsmen while all others were dismissed cheaply,
struggling to face Australian pace.
Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris captured three wickets,
while Trend Copeland and Mitchell Johnson took two apiece as
they bowled out Sri Lanka just before the tea.
Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to bat first.
Australia won the first test in Galle by 125 runs and lead
the three-match series 1-0.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)