PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 9 Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and spinner Suraj Randiv dismissed Australian openers in the first session of the second day in the second test on Friday as the tourists failed to capitalise the better start in the previous day.

Australia were 133 for three wickets at lunch adding 73 runs to their overnight total, while losing three wickets in the session.

Lakmal bowled Shane Watson in his second ball of the day for 36 as the right arm bowler's delivery pitched closer to the off stump and uprooted the stump as the opening batsman left it.

Debutant Shaun Marsh then joined Phillip Hughes for the second wicket as Watson was dismissed without adding any run to the overnight score of 60.

The pair added 35 runs before Randiv dismissed Hughes, who was caught by Tharanga Paranavitana, jumping forward from short-leg position to hold a bat-and-pad catch.

Hughes was out for 36 runs when the tourists' total was 95.

Australia captain Michael Clark then added a quick 13 runs in 20 balls before being excellently caught by Mahela Jayawardene at second slip off Chanaka Welegedara when the total was 116.

Marsh and Michael Hussey have added 17 runs for the fourth wicket. Marsh was 26 at lunch in 91 balls after his two-hour innings, while Hussey was 15 off 32 balls.

Australia still trail by 41 runs in the first innings.

On Thursday, Australia pace bowlers took eight wickets to skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 174 runs on day one of the second test, as the home team struggled against fast bowling from the start.

Angelo Mathews helped the home team with his fourth test half century before being dismissed for 58.

Apart from Mathews, only Kumar Sangakkara made 48 runs among Sri Lanka's top batsmen while all others were dismissed cheaply, struggling to face Australian pace.

Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris captured three wickets, while Trend Copeland and Mitchell Johnson took two apiece as they bowled out Sri Lanka just before the tea.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia won the first test in Galle by 125 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)