PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 10 Debutant Shaun Marsh and Michael Hussey hit centuries in the third day's first session of the second test on Saturday as Australia took a 204-run lead in the first innings against Sri Lanka.

Both left-handers frustrated the Sri Lankan bowlers, who failed to capitalise the pressure in Hussey and Marsh before reaching their centuries at the start of the session.

They added quick runs from the start of the session, helping the tourists to pile up runs and take a huge lead of 204 runs in the first innings at lunch in Kandy.

The pair added 110 runs to the overnight score of 264 and extended their fourth wicket partnership to 258 runs in 76.4 overs before Hussey dismissed for 142 runs.

Both Hussey and Marsh reached their centuries in the 10th over of the session off Suraj Randiv in similar style.

Hussey hit his 14th test century when he pushed a Randiv delivery to the midwicket for two runs as the tourists reached 300 runs.

Marsh, who replaced Ricky Ponting in the second test, completed his debut century two deliveries later, sweeping the ball to the midwicket and completing a scrambled second run.

The 28-year old debutant got his maiden century in front of his father and former Australian test opener Geoff Marsh, who gave the traditional baggy green cap to his son on Thursday.

Marsh has scored 130 in 304 balls at lunch including 16 boundaries.

Hussey's knock came to an end when he was caught by Kumar Sangakkara off part time bowler Thilan Samaraweera for 142 runs.

Hussey's five-hour innings included 16 boundaries.

Hussey removed Sangakkara in Sri Lanka first innings to break the home team's key partnership with Angelo Mathews in his one-off over.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka captured three Australiann wickets in the first session after having elected to bat first and being bowled out for 174 runs in the first day.

Australia won the first test of the three-match series in Galled by 125 runs. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; By Alastair Himmer)