PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 11 Strong batting by
Sri Lanka's openers helped them lift their second innings score
in the fourth day's first session of the second test on Sunday
after tourists Australia had declared with a 237-run first
innings lead.
Openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Tharanga Paranavitana
shared an 81-run first wicket partnership in 26.5 overs before
Sri Lanka captain was caught by Shane Watson off Ryan Harris for
36.
At lunch, Sri Lanka were 81 for one wicket with Paranavitana
36 not out and Sangakkara yet to score, still trailing 154 runs.
Both openers attacked Australian fast bowlers and played
patiently after they failing to build the foundation Sri Lanka
had been looking for in the series.
Play was stopped due to rain after 25.4 overs when Sri Lanka
were 81 for no loss and resumed after 13 minutes.
Dilshan's dismissal in fifth ball of the 27th over came
before the play was stopped for the lunch in 28 overs.
Earlier, Australia declared their first innings before the
day's play started with the total of 411 for seven wickets and
the tourists enjoy a 237-run lead.
On Saturday debutant Shaun Marsh and Michael Hussey scored
hundreds to lift Australia first innings to 411 runs. Australia
won the first test of the three-match series in Galle by 125
runs.
