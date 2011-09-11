PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 11 Strong batting by Sri Lanka's openers helped them lift their second innings score in the fourth day's first session of the second test on Sunday after tourists Australia had declared with a 237-run first innings lead.

Openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Tharanga Paranavitana shared an 81-run first wicket partnership in 26.5 overs before Sri Lanka captain was caught by Shane Watson off Ryan Harris for 36.

At lunch, Sri Lanka were 81 for one wicket with Paranavitana 36 not out and Sangakkara yet to score, still trailing 154 runs.

Both openers attacked Australian fast bowlers and played patiently after they failing to build the foundation Sri Lanka had been looking for in the series.

Play was stopped due to rain after 25.4 overs when Sri Lanka were 81 for no loss and resumed after 13 minutes.

Dilshan's dismissal in fifth ball of the 27th over came before the play was stopped for the lunch in 28 overs.

Earlier, Australia declared their first innings before the day's play started with the total of 411 for seven wickets and the tourists enjoy a 237-run lead.

On Saturday debutant Shaun Marsh and Michael Hussey scored hundreds to lift Australia first innings to 411 runs. Australia won the first test of the three-match series in Galle by 125 runs. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)