By Shihar Aneez
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 11 Sri Lanka came up
with a vastly improved performance in their second innings on
Sunday, leaving the onus of saving the second test against
Australia on two of their most experienced batsmen, Kumar
Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.
Former captains Sangakkara (69 not out) and Jayawardene (38
not out) looked well settled too, having starred in an unbroken
95-run third wicket stand when bad light stopped the fourth
day's play with the hosts on 223 for two.
Australia captain Michael Clarke had declared their first
innings at 411 for seven before the start of the day's play,
giving his bowlers as much time as possible to bowl out the
hosts for a second time in the rain-hit match.
This is Sri Lanka's best batting performance in the series,
aided by a patient 158-ball knock from Sangakkara who scored his
35th test half-century in his 99th test appearance in his home
district of Kandy.
"I think it's important we show some characters in this
innings, especially since the last three innings we had
opportunities to really try and win test matches but we haven't
done a bit of batting," Sangakkara told reporters.
The left-handed batsman, along with Jayawardene, frustrated
the Australian bowlers who removed openers Tharanga Paranavitana
(55) and Sri Lanka skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan (36) but did not
get another chance to celebrate.
Sangakkara said Sri Lanka's job, having folded for 174 in
the first innings, was far from over.
"Test matches are usually won or lost on the first innings.
Very rarely you see huge comeback in the third and fourth
innings. So, as a batting side, going against Australia, we got
to be up for the fight," he said.
"If we get a good start tomorrow morning, because the new
ball is due in one over, we can put pressure back on the
Australians."
Sri Lanka's misfiring openers stitched together an 81-run
stand, their best in the series, before captain Dilshan was
caught by Shane Watson off Ryan Harris for 36 in the morning
session.
After lunch, Australia's part-time bowler Michael Hussey
removed Paranavitana with the fifth ball of his first over, to
add to his first innings scalp of Sangakkara.
Umpire Tony Hill had to change his 'not out' decision as
Australia captain Michael Clarke asked for a review on stumper
Brad Haddin's strong request, even though Hussey did not even
appeal.
"There was a good noise. I was pretty confident it had
nicked the glove," Haddin told reporters.
Paranavitana could not carry on but his 143-ball knock
helped steady the home team, who had lost the first five wickets
before reaching 80 in the first innings.
Australia won the first test of the three-match series in
Galle by 125 runs.
