* Only 35.3 overs bowled on final day
* Australia lead three-test series 1-0
By Shihar Aneez
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 12 Lengthy rain
interruptions put paid to Australia's hopes of wrapping up a
series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka on the final day of the
second test on Monday.
The match ended as a draw after the umpires called off play
following persistent rain which allowed just 35.3 overs to be
bowled in the first two sessions. Sri Lanka had reached 317 for
six in their second innings at tea, a lead of 80 runs.
The hosts lost two quick wickets after lunch as Ryan Harris
removed wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene for 21 to pick up his
third wicket and Shane Watson dismissed Thilan Samaraweera for
43.
Angelo Mathews (11 not out), the only recognised batsman
left for Sri Lanka, and Suraj Randiv (four not out) were at the
crease when the umpires took an early tea due to the rain.
"The rain was frustrating mainly because it was on and off
rather than raining consistently," Australia captain Michael
Clarke told reporters.
"It's probably more frustrating for our side because we
thought if we get back there, we have a chance of winning the
test.
"We may have lost over a day worth of cricket or over 100
odd overs... due to the rain. But I am really happy about the
way we performed, coming out with the second new ball and bowled
really good areas and managed to get a few wickets."
Michael Hussey was adjudged man-of-the-match for his
brilliant 142 and the wickets of Kumar Sangakkara in the first
innings and Tharanga Paranavitana in the second.
"Our goal always was to win three test matches here, but
unfortunately rain played a big part. We haven't won the second
test, but have the same attitude to win the third test," Clarke
said.
The home team produced an improved batting performance after
being bowled out for 174 in the first innings. They were bundled
out for 105 and 253 in the Galle test which they lost by 125
runs.
IMPROVED BATTING
"This is a very good batting performance. We didn't bat well
in the three innings from the first test," Sri Lanka captain
Tillakaratne Dilshan told reporters.
"All the batsman have got confidence and we can carry this
forward to the last test. I am really happy the way we fought
back and came back strongly."
In the morning session, Australia picked up the crucial
wickets of Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene as they pressed for
victory.
The hosts added 65 runs to their overnight total for the
loss of Sangakkara (69) and Jayawardene (51) as they battled to
save the test match after conceding a huge first-innings
deficit.
The experienced duo added 101 runs for the third wicket
before Sangakkara fell to the second new ball on his overnight
score, his edge off Ryan Harris carrying straight to Clarke at
second slip.
Clarke also took a brilliant one-handed diving catch off
Trent Copeland to send back Jayawardene, who stood his ground
until replays confirmed the ball had been taken.
"I just made him aware that I was 100 percent sure that I
caught the catch," Clarke said.
"I made him know probably it was up to him go to the umpires
and third umpire. I don't think Mahela did anything wrong."
Australia missed an opportunity to dismiss Samaraweera on
nought when Clarke dropped him off Harris, three deliveries
after the dismissal of Sangakkara.
The third and final test starts in Colombo on Friday.
