PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Sept 12 Australia picked up the crucial wickets of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in the morning session as they pressed for a series-clinching victory against hosts Sri Lanka on the final day of the second test on Monday.

Sri Lanka were 288 for four wickets at lunch and leading by 51 runs before rain halted play after 17.2 overs in the morning session.

The hosts added 65 runs to their overnight total for the loss of the crucial wickets of Sangakkara (69) and Jayawardene (51) as they battled to save the test match after conceding a huge first-innings deficit.

The experienced duo added 101 runs for the third wicket before Sangakkara fell to the second new ball on his overnight score, his edge off Ryan Harris carrying straight to Australia captain Michael Clarke at second slip.

Clarke also took a brilliant one-handed diving catch off Trent Copeland to send back Jayawardene, who stood his ground until replays confirmed the ball had not touched the ground.

Australia missed an opportunity to dismiss Thilan Samaraweera on nought when Clarke dropped him off Harris, three deliveries after the dismissal of Sangakkara.

Samaraweera (37 not out) and wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene (13 not out) were at the crease when rain forced the players off the ground for an early lunch.

Australia won the first match of the three-test series by 125 runs. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)