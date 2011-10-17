MELBOURNE Oct 17 Australia have named 18-year-old paceman Patrick Cummins in their 15-man test squad for their two-match series in South Africa, while retaining Mitchell Johnson despite the mercurial paceman's struggles in Sri Lanka.

Cummins, the youngest player to receive a central contract in Australia, replaces James Pattinson in the only change to the squad that helped Australia to a 1-0 series victory over the Sri Lankans last month.

"Patrick is a very exciting prospect and at just 18 years of age is already showing the ability to have a significant impact at international level," outgoing selectors chairman Andrew Hilditch said on Cricket Australia's website (www.cricket.com.au).

"Patrick would have most likely been on the tour of Sri Lanka if not for injury at the end of last season.

"Now he's back fit and bowling well, we saw this as the right time to bring him into the Test squad for this important series."

Cummins has played only three first class matches, taking a total nine wickets.

Johnson was dropped from Australia's Twenty20 side for the South Africa tour but took a second-inning, five-wicket haul to help Western Australia win their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania last week.

Johnson notched 16 wickets at an average of 25 in the Australians' 2-1 victory over hosts South Africa in the 2009 test series, and interim coach Troy Cooley has said getting the erratic paceman back to form was a top priority.

The two-test series starts in Cape Town on Nov. 9 before moving to Johannesburg on Nov. 17.

Squad: Michael Clarke (capt), Shane Watson, Michael Beer, Trent Copeland, Patrick Cummins, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Phil Hughes, Mike Hussey, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Peter Siddle

