SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia are likely to start the second test against New Zealand unchanged after all rounder Dan Christian was added to the squad in place of injured 12th man Ben Cutting on Monday.

The Australians wrapped up a nine-wicket victory in the opening test in Brisbane with more than a day to spare on Sunday and begin the second and final match of the series in Hobart on Friday.

James Pattinson retained his place in the squad after taking 5-27 on debut at the Gabba and his fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc and opening batsman David Warner also look likely to play their second tests in Tasmania.

Paceman Cutting, who missed out on his debut after being named 12th man for the first test, suffered a side strain while playing for Queensland last Friday and is set to be sidelined for at least a month.

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Dan Christian.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)

