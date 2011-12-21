SYDNEY Dec 21 Ed Cowan will open the batting on
his debut for Australia in next week's first test against India
after being included in an extended squad announced on
Wednesday.
An injury to Shaun Marsh forced selectors to name a
13-strong squad for the test, which starts next Monday. Uncapped
all rounder Dan Christian was included as back-up for top order
batsman Marsh.
Opener Phil Hughes, as expected, lost his place in the team
after a miserable series against New Zealand and Usman Khawaja
also paid the price for repeated failures with the bat.
All rounder Shane Watson and pace bowler Ryan Harris were
not considered because of injury, while the dependable Ben
Hilfenhaus has been recalled to add another option to the
bowling attack.
Lefthander Cowan, 29, has been in fine form for Tasmania
this season and scored a timely 109 against India in the ongoing
three-day tour match in Canberra on Tuesday.
Australia and India will play four tests, starting at the
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) before matches in Sydney, Perth
and Adelaide.
Squad - Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Ed Cowan,
Shaun Marsh, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Brad Haddin, Dan
Christian, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Mitchell Starc, James
Pattinson, Nathan Lyon.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
