Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
March 20 Australia and West Indies played out a thrilling tie in the third one-day international at Kingstown in St Vincent on Tuesday.
Australian fast bowler Brett Lee ran out West Indian tail-ender Darren Sammy in the final over to leave the teams deadlocked after an enthralling match that left their five-match series level at 1-1.
Mike Hussey (67) and George Bailey (59) scored half-centuries for Australia before the touring side suffered a late batting collapse and were bowled out for just 220.
The West Indies looked to be in deep trouble when they slumped to 78 for five in the 21st over and 190 for eight in the 45th before their lower order knuckled down and got their side to 220 as well. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Ed Osmond; Please double-click on the newslink:; for more cricket stories; for more sports stories)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.