March 23 Kieron Pollard blasted 102 from just 70 deliveries to lead West Indies to an emphatic win over Australia in their fourth one-day international in St Lucia on Friday.

Victory meant the hosts went 2-1 up in the series with one match left to play.

Pollard destroyed Australia's bowling attack to rescue his team from an early batting slump and post a formidable total of 294 for seven.

The Australians, who won the toss but surprisingly elected to give the home side first use of a perfect batting pitch, made 252 in reply to lose by 42 runs as West Indies polished them off in the 47th over.

"To play a match-winning knock feels great," said Pollard, whose spectacular innings featured five boundaries and eight sixes.

"Some of the sixes I didn't middle but once they get over the line they're all six."

Andre Russell (34) and captain Darren Sammy (31 not out) also chipped in at the end to help push the West Indies total towards 300.

With Pollard they piled on 117 runs in the last 10 overs, including 23 off the last over from Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, who finished with two for 72.

"It was the kind of total we could defend. The pitch was fantastic," Sammy said.

"We're looking forward to the final game. It would be good if we could get a series win."

After losing the first game by 64 runs, West Indies won the second by five wickets and tied the third. Sunday's final fixture is also in St Lucia.

Lee made amends for his expensive bowling by top scoring for Australia with 59 off 48 balls while David Hussey (57) also contributed.

However, the visitors were always struggling to reach their daunting target after four of their first five batsmen were dismissed in the 20s after making starts.

"Unfortunately, at the top of the order, me and David Warner haven't been able to bat on deep into the innings, I think that would have made chasing a bit easier," Australia skipper Shane Watson said.

"Unfortunately, at the top of the order, me and David Warner haven't been able to bat on deep into the innings, I think that would have made chasing a bit easier," Australia skipper Shane Watson said.

"It was a beautiful wicket, like those at home. The St Lucia crowd saw a good game from West Indies, but unfortunately not from us."