April 7 West Indies made a steady start to the
opening test against Australia on Saturday, reaching 60 for one
at lunch on the first day at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
With the home side winning the toss and electing to bat
first, Adrian Barath and Kraigg Braithwaite put on for 38 runs
for the first wicket before Barath departed for 22. He was
caught by Peter Siddle at deep backward square after hooking a
bouncer from Ryan Harris.
Braithwaite, batting more cautiously, was unbeaten on 24
when lunch was taken while Kirk Edwards was not out 11.
Matthew Wade was awarded his first test cap for Australia
after being picked ahead of James Pattinson.
