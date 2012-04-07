(Updates at stumps)
April 7 Kirk Edwards and Kraigg Braithwaite both
made half-centuries as West Indies reached 179 for three in the
first test against Australia on Saturday when play was abandoned
for the day because of rain.
The big-hitting Edwards made 61, that featured 10 boundaries
and a six, while teenage opener Braithwaite struck a patient 57
off 199 balls at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
The pair shared a second wicket partnership of 104, aided in
part by some sloppy Australian fielding. Braithwaite was dropped
twice and Edwards once.
Braithwaite put on 38 with Adrian Barath for the first
wicket. Barath, who made 22 off 54 deliveries, threw his wicket
away before lunch when he was caught by Peter Siddle at deep
backward square after hooking a bouncer from Ryan Harris.
Edwards also fell to a momentary lapse in concentration,
hitting a return to part-time spinner David Warner, who claimed
his first test wicket in the middle session.
The final session was interrupted by rain and eventually
called off early but the Australians did pick up another wicket
in the few overs that were played when Braithwaite edged Siddle
behind to debutant keeper Matthew Wade.
When stumps were eventually drawn, Darren Bravo was not out
20 and Shivnarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on eight.
