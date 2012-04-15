(Updates at tea)

By Julian Linden

PORT OF SPAIN, April 15 Australia were slowly and cautiously rebuilding their first innings after West Indies made early inroads on the opening day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

The tourists, 1-0 up in the three-match series after winning in Barbados last week, crawled their way to 132 for three when tea was taken.

Shane Watson was unbeaten on 44 from 121 balls while captain Michael Clarke was 21 not out off 73 deliveries.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first on a flat pitch, the Australians made a flying start, racing to 53 without loss in the first hour, but the runs then quickly dried up.

Australia were forced to adopt to a more defensive approach after losing three wickets and the pitch started to show early signs of turning.

Recalled spinner Shane Shillingford made the initial breakthrough just after the first drinks break when he dismissed David Warner for 29.

Paceman Kemar Roach struck twice, just before lunch to get rid of Ed Cowan for 28, then again early in the second session to remove Ricky Ponting for seven.

Warner had a lucky escape in the first over of the match from Fidel Edwards when he was given out caught behind by South Africa umpire Marias Erasmus.

Warner challenged the ruling and television reviews showed that he did not get an edge but would have been out leg before wicket.

The left-hander was allowed to stay because the referral was for a catch and he looked set to make the most of his good fortune, belting four boundaries before Shillingford deceived him.

The off-spinner, playing his first test since being ordered to remodel his action, repaid the selectors for their faith in him when he tempted Warner forward and his attempted drive caught the edge of his bat and went straight to Darren Sammy at slip.

Roach trapped Cowan lbw when he came around the wicket and rapped him on the pads with a ball that swung late. Cowan, whose innings featured five fours, challenged the decision but lost.

Roach then got a second wicket when he squared up Ponting and the former skipper nicked one behind that was fumbled by wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh but snapped up on the rebound by Sammy. (Editing by John Mehaffey)