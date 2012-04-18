* Chanderpaul and Deonarine score 50s for Windies
* Australian spinner Lyon gets five wickets
(Adds quotes)
By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 17 Shivnarine Chanderpaul
fell agonisingly short of a century before Australian spinner
Nathan Lyon destroyed the West Indian lower order to hand the
momentum back to the visitors on the third day of the second
test on Tuesday.
Chanderpaul was dismissed for 94 after surviving a dropped
catch early in his innings when leading a West Indian fightback
with a perfect blend of defence and controlled aggression.
But his gritty performance counted for little at the end of
the day after the fragile West Indian batting crumbled and the
home side were reduced to 252 for nine at the close, still 59
behind Australia's first innings of 311 in a low scoring match.
"We know the Aussies are better than us and we know we have
to give them a challenge but then all these little things go
against you," West Indies coach Ottis Gibson said.
"You can't cry over spilt milk, you've got to keep getting
yourself up and keep going."
Lyon (5-68) triggered the collapse when he captured five
wickets in a devastating spell late in the final session on an
increasingly difficult Queen's Park Road pitch.
Chanderpaul, who scored an unbeaten hundred in last week's
first test defeat in Barbados, shared a 130-run partnership with
Narsingh Deonarine (55) to give West Indies hope of a first
innings lead when the wheels suddenly fell off and they lost
five wickets for just 19 runs.
Deonarine was stumped by Matthew Wade shortly after
completing his third half-century in his 10th test then Lyon
trapped Chanderpaul lbw with a ball that turned just enough to
beat the inside edge.
Darren Sammy (one), Shane Shillingford (four) and Kemar
Roach (no score) then followed in quick succession, leaving
Carlton Baugh (17 not out) and Fidel Edwards (no score) to
battle through to the close.
"I'm still over the moon and really happy with the way
things panned out but in saying that, we've still got a lot of
work to do to win this test match," said Lyon.
Chanderpaul, a thorn in Australian sides for years, had been
given a life on eight when the Australian skipper Michael Clarke
failed to grasp a difficult chance at slip that deflected off
Wade.
The unorthodox lefthander then made the Australians pay for
the missed opportunity with a watchful 217-ball innings that
featured 10 boundaries and a six, off leftarm spinner Michael
Beer.
"He's one of the best batsman going around in world
cricket," said Lyon.
"You look at all the other best batters in the world,
they're not easy to get out.
"It is difficult to bowl to him but it's a great challenge
and we're definitely up for it."
Deonarine also had a close shave early in his innings,
scrambling home by a whisker to avoid being run out on the last
ball before lunch.
The day began in bizarre circumstances when play was delayed
for 20 minutes because of a power outage.
The two teams walked on to the field as scheduled but were
told by match referee Jeff Crowe to retreat back to the dressing
room before a ball was bowled because there was no live
television footage.
Australia's frontline bowlers failed to make any inroads in
the morning session and it was left to part-time seamer Mike
Hussey to make the initial breakthrough, removing Darren Bravo
for 38.
Australia did not get another wicket until after tea when
the second session was interrupted for around 90 minutes because
of a passing rain shower.
"That's the beauty of test cricket, because it is tough and
it is five days of hard grind, especially on a surface like this
when runs are very difficult to come by," Gibson said.
"It would have been nice for Shiv to go on a get a hundred
and still be there at the end because obviously he played
fantastically well for us to get in the position we're in."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)