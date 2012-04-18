(Updates after rain stops play)
By Julian Linden
PORT OF SPAIN, April 18 Heavy rain was
threatening the prospects of a decisive result in the second
test between West Indies and Australia at Queen's Park Oval in
Trinidad on Wednesday.
Less than 31 overs were completed by tea on the fourth day
when a second torrential storm drenched the ground, forcing the
teams to scurry from the field.
When play was stopped, Australia were 73 for three in their
second innings, leading by 127 runs overall with Ricky Ponting
unbeaten on 32 and Michael Clarke not out three.
West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach captured all three
wickets to put the brakes on Australia's push for a series-
clinching victory.
Roach, who bagged five wickets in Australia's first innings,
took two wickets in his first over before lunch and collected a
third in the shortened second session.
Australia polished off the West Indian innings in the first
over of the day when left arm spinner Michael Beer trapped
Carlton Baugh lbw for 21.
Baugh cut the third ball of the day to the rope for four to
move on from his overnight score of 17 but fell to the next ball
when he mistimed an attempted sweep and was struck on the pads.
Australia, who won last week's first test in Barbados and
only need to draw one of the last two tests to retain the Frank
Worrell Trophy, made a bright start to their second innings
despite batting on a pitch that has proved hard to score freely
on.
They put on 26 runs in the first 10 overs after West Indies
opened the bowling with Fidel Edwards and spinner Shane
Shillingford.
Ed Cowan was given a life before he had got off the mark
when West Indies captain Darren Sammy dropped a regulation catch
at first slip off Edwards but the introduction of Roach into the
attack quickly turned things around.
In his first over, Roach angled the ball in and found the
outside edge of David Warner's bat and Darren Bravo safely held
a low catch at second slip to send the left-hander on his way
for 17.
Three balls later, Roach knocked out Shane Watson's off
stump for a duck with a good length ball that kept low, forcing
the Australians to adopt a more cautious approach.
Roach got rid of Cowan for 20 after lunch when he trapped
him lbw plumb in front but was unable to make any more inroads
before the foul weather settled in.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)