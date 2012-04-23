* Four wicket haul for Shillingford
* Dominican delights home crowd
(Updates at close)
By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 23 Shane Shillingford
delighted his fellow Dominicans with a four wicket haul as West
Indies restricted Australia to 212 for seven on the first day of
the third and final test.
Although Australia lead the series 1-0, it was clear from an
upbeat performance that Darren Sammy's improving West Indies
team believe they have a chance to level the series.
Shillingford was already adored by the home crowd, who
relished the chance to watch a Dominican play in a test on home
soil for the first time, and after his excellent spell on Monday
his status in his homeland was further elevated.
The off-spinner produced turn and bounce and showed a varied
repertoire which frustrated Australia's batsmen and claimed the
heart of their middle order.
Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke both got into the twenties
before Shillingford removed them and, with pacemen Kemar Roach
and Ravi Rampaul both threatening, there was little respite for
the tourists.
Rampaul, drafted in for the injured Fidel Edwards, struck
with his second ball as left-hander Ed Cowan (one) offered no
shot to a sharp inswinger in the second over and was trapped leg
before.
Rampaul, generating some impressive pace as well as his
trademark swing, should also have removed Australia's other
opener cheaply.
Warner, on five, reached for a wide delivery and edged to
Sammy at third slip but the West Indies skipper spilled a
straightforward chance.
Sammy though was to make up for that mistake with two
catches and a wicket with his own medium-pace.
Warner and Shane Watson got their heads down putting on 83
before Watson (41) went to pull Sammy but top-edged to Narsingh
Deonarine in the deep to leave the tourists at 84 for two.
Shillingford finally got rid of Warner (50) with a ball that
rose sharply, the left-hander top-edging to Kieran Powell at
point.
Former skipper Ponting moved past Rahul Dravid into second
place in the all-time test run-makers list when he reached 23
but 10 balls later, an outside edge looped to Sammy at leg-slip.
The Windsor Park crowd, basking in the sunshine at the
ground, which is cradled by lush green mountains, roared their
appreciation and they soon had plenty more to celebrate.
Australia captain Michael Clarke (24) and Mike Hussey (10)
both fell victim to the quick turn and bounce of Shillingford
who leaped around the square in delight.
Roach gained some reward for his exertions when Ryan Harris
got tangled up in an attempted hook and gloved the ball to
wicketkeeper Carlton Baugh.
West Indies have learned already that it takes some work to
remove the Australia tail and Mitchell Starc (24) and Matthew
Wade (22) provided some much-needed resistance partnership
putting on 43 before the close.
Nonetheless the day still belonged to the West Indies and in
particular to their 'Deadly Dominican'.
