ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 - Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade struck a sparkling maiden test century as Australia rallied to 328 all out before lunch on the second day of the third and final test against West Indies on Tuesday.

Wade made 106 from 146 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, and his positive approach paid off in a 102-run partnership with Ben Hilfenhaus which transformed Australia's first innings after they had struggled to 212 for seven.

West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford ended with six wickets for 119 runs, his best return in test cricket although his celebrations were muted after he and the rest of the Caribbean attack struggled in the morning session.

The early run out of Mitchell Starc (35) offered the possibility of a swift elimination of the tail but, as in the first test in Barbados, the Australian lower order showed their quality.

Eschewing the cautious approach taken by the top order batsmen on Monday, Wade went on the attack in just his third test and his partnership with Hilfenhaus came at twice Monday's run-rate with the 102 runs coming from 20.1 overs.

Shortly after joyfully celebrating his ton, the left-hander, who replaced Brad Haddin for this series, finally went when he carted Shillingford towards the mid-wicket boundary but Darren Bravo produced a magnificent catch.

The Trinidadian was in danger of crossing the boundary rope as he took the catch and he smartly threw the ball back into the playing area, jumped over the line and safely completely the catch.

Two balls later Shillingford, the first Dominican to play a test on home soil, clean bowled Hilfenhaus for 19 to end the innings just before lunch.

