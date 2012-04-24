By Simon Evans
ROSEAU, Dominica, April 24 - Wicketkeeper
Matthew Wade struck a sparkling maiden test century as Australia
rallied to 328 all out before lunch on the second day of the
third and final test against West Indies on Tuesday.
Wade made 106 from 146 balls, including 10 fours and three
sixes, and his positive approach paid off in a 102-run
partnership with Ben Hilfenhaus which transformed Australia's
first innings after they had struggled to 212 for seven.
West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford ended with six
wickets for 119 runs, his best return in test cricket although
his celebrations were muted after he and the rest of the
Caribbean attack struggled in the morning session.
The early run out of Mitchell Starc (35) offered the
possibility of a swift elimination of the tail but, as in the
first test in Barbados, the Australian lower order showed their
quality.
Eschewing the cautious approach taken by the top order
batsmen on Monday, Wade went on the attack in just his third
test and his partnership with Hilfenhaus came at twice Monday's
run-rate with the 102 runs coming from 20.1 overs.
Shortly after joyfully celebrating his ton, the left-hander,
who replaced Brad Haddin for this series, finally went when he
carted Shillingford towards the mid-wicket boundary but Darren
Bravo produced a magnificent catch.
The Trinidadian was in danger of crossing the boundary rope
as he took the catch and he smartly threw the ball back into the
playing area, jumped over the line and safely completely the
catch.
Two balls later Shillingford, the first Dominican to play a
test on home soil, clean bowled Hilfenhaus for 19 to end the
innings just before lunch.
