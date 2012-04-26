ROSEAU, Dominica, April 26 West Indies face a daunting target of 370 to win the third and final test against Australia after Shane Shillingford took his match haul to 10 wickets on Thursday.

The Dominican's second-innings haul of four for 100 meant he became the first West Indian spinner to collect 10 wickets in a home test since Lance Gibbs in 1966.

The home side did a good job of picking up the last four Australian wickets for 59 runs in the pre-lunch session on the fourth day as the tourists were bowled out for 259 on a tricky wicket.

But, as has happened throughout the series, any benefits gained by the West Indies bowling attack were quickly undermined by the batting at the top of the order as they slumped to two for one at the interval.

Opener Adrian Barath failed to make it through the 25-minute spell before lunch, brilliantly caught for a duck by a flying Ed Cowan at mid-wicket off Ben Hilfenhaus.

Although West Indies have five sessions to reach their target, it will be a difficult task on a surface offering plenty for the spin bowlers.

Shillingford removed Mike Hussey for 32 and Hilfenhaus for six in the morning session to follow up his excellent first-innings figures of six for 119.

He is only the third West Indian spinner to take 10 wickets in a match in a home test.

Australia are 1-0 up in the series. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)