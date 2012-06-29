SYDNEY, June 29 Australian test batsmen Phillip
Hughes and Usman Khawaja as well as spinner Nathan Hauritz have
all left New South Wales this week in bids to revive their
flagging international careers.
All three lost their central contracts with Cricket
Australia last week and Hughes joined South Australia on
Thursday, while Khawaja and Hauritz announced on Friday they
would be heading north to Queensland.
Hughes, 23, had been lauded as Australia's test opener for
the future after Simon Katich was dispensed with last year but
continuing problems with his technique saw him dumped after his
17th test, against New Zealand early last December.
"The next two years are the most critical in my cricket
career and I'm not going to leave any stone unturned to make
sure I put myself back into contention to play again for
Australia," the lefthander said in a news release.
"Missing a CA contract this year is not the end of the
world. In fact, in lots of ways it's a new beginning."
Pakistan-born Khawaja, 25, made his test debut as a top
order batsman to much fanfare at the end of the last Ashes
series but was also dropped after the same test against the
Black Caps last year, having scored 263 runs in six tests.
"The easy decision for Usman would have been to stay where
he was, but to his credit, he got in touch with us to see
whether there was an opportunity ... to take his game to a new
level, and for that stance, I congratulate him," said Queensland
coach and former test batsman Darren Lehmann.
Hauritz was Australia's leading spinner going into the last
Ashes series with 63 wickets in 17 tests but never bowled a ball
in anger against England as Australia's selectors plucked a
series of bowlers from obscurity in preference to him.
"I still believe I can play for Australia and I'm confident
the way (Queensland) play and the group they have will help me
with that goal," said the 30-year-old, who is returning to his
native Queensland after six years in New South Wales.
Australia, who have revived their test fortunes after the
mauling from England at the turn of last year, face South Africa
and Sri Lanka in three-test series around the end of this year.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)