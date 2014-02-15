(Adds details to tea)

* Johnson takes three more wickets

* Australia set hosts 482-run target

By Mark Gleeson PRETORIA, Feb 15 Mitchell Johnson took his match haul to 10 after claiming three South Africa wickets on Saturday as Australia reduced the hosts, facing a 482-run target for victory, to 132 for five in the first test.

Fresh from his man-of-the-series performance in the Ashes whitewash of England, Johnson was almost unplayable at times in South Africa's second innings with his raw pace and disconcerting bounce.

He dismissed Alviro Petersen with his fifth ball of the day and added the prized wicket of captain Graeme Smith for four as South Africa slumped in the first session on the fourth day.

His third victim came just before tea as JP Duminy was brilliantly caught by Alex Doolan at short leg for 10. AB de Villiers was 39 not out at the interval.

Earlier, Australia captain Michael Clarke made a quick decision to declare after 3.2 overs on day four, seeing enough zip in the wicket after he and Marsh survived hostile bowling.

Two extras were added to the overnight total of 288 for three before Marsh was caught behind by De Villiers off Dale Steyn. Clarke's declaration gave his side ample time to bowl South Africa out in the first test of the three-test series.

Johnson had Petersen edging to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin to claim his 250th test wicket and then hit Hashim Amla in the grille of his helmet with the next ball.

Smith was snapped up at short leg by test debutant Doolan, playing a round-the-corner shot.

South Africa lost a third wicket 15 minutes before lunch when Faf du Plessis (18) was trapped leg before by a Peter Siddle delivery that kept low.

Amla was the first victim in the second session, scoring 35 before edging a catch to Shaun Marsh at first slip off Ryan Harris.

Duminy appeared unlucky as Johnson came around the wicket, striking the fall firmly only for Doolan to snatch a reflex catch.