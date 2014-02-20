(Updates at tea)

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 20 A century stand from Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis led South Africa to 145 for three at tea on the opening day of the second test against Australia at St George's Park on Thursday.

Elgar, who took 42 minutes to get off the mark at the start, was unbeaten on 61 at the interval with AB de Villiers 13 not out.

Opener Elgar and Du Plessis (55) dug South Africa out of early trouble as the side teetered on 11 for two. The pair added 112 for the third wicket before the latter was caught at short leg off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon.

The pitch does not have the pace and bounce of Pretoria where Mitchell Johnson ripped through the South African order to finish with 12 wickets as the tourists recorded a crushing 281-run win in the first test.

Johnson still managed to land some early body blows in Port Elizabeth but the Australian pace attack has generally bowled a fuller length, hoping to utilise the swing on offer under overcast conditions.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, captain Graeme Smith (nine) was struck on the back leg by Ryan Harris with the total on 10 and the umpire had no hesitation in giving him out lbw.

In the next over, and with one run added, Johnson breached the defence of Hashim Amla who was also trapped leg before for a duck.

The home team made three changes to their team, handing a debut to 21-year-old Quinton de Kock who will bat at number seven in place of all-rounder Ryan McLaren.

Elgar returned after Alviro Petersen was ruled out through illness and Wayne Parnell was brought in for spinner Robin Peterson as South Africa opted for a four-pronged pace attack.

