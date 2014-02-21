(Adds details to tea)

By Nick Said

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Feb 21 JP Duminy answered his critics with an unbeaten century as South Africa reached tea at 413 for eight on day two of the second test against Australia on Friday.

The diminutive left-hander was not out on 117 after AB de Villiers smashed 116 in a 149-run stand between the pair for the sixth wicket.

Duminy averaged just 11 in his previous seven test innings, but looked assured from the start on Friday, bringing up his hundred off 199 balls before indulging in a muted celebration.

His third test ton came almost two years after his last, though he did spend almost 12 months sidelined with an Achilles injury.

De Villiers, who on Thursday passed 7,000 test runs and became the first player in history to score half-centuries in 12 consecutive five-day matches, reached his 19th test hundred off 201 balls.

He perished with the score on 349 when he offered a sharp caught and bowled chance to off-spinner Nathan Lyon who claimed his fourth wicket of the innings.

The slowness of the pitch made stroke-play difficult and Vernon Philander (six) went the same way, looping a catch back to bowler Michael Clarke who moved smartly to his left to take it.

The Australian bowlers have toiled for 148 overs in the field, their pace attack rendered ineffective in conditions which will be a worry to the home side who have gone into this match with four seamers and no frontline spinner. Duminy will be asked to take on the slow-bowling duties.

Australia won the first test of the three-match series in Pretoria by 281 runs.