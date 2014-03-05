(updates at tea)

By Nick Said

CAPE TOWN, March 5 Australia picked up the key wickets of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis as they edged closer to victory on the fifth day of the series-deciding third test at Newlands on Wednesday.

The home side went into tea on 201 for seven having been set a nominal 511 for victory, with JP Duminy not out on 22 and Vernon Philander with him on 16.

They, along with fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, are all that stand between Australia and a 2-1 series victory going into the final session of the test in which a minimum of 33 overs will be bowled.

De Villiers faced 228 balls for his 43 runs but the new ball taken directly after lunch provided more movement for the tourists and Ryan Harris found his outside edge with a delivery that swung away. Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin grabbed the catch.

Australia then picked up the wicket of Du Plessis 20 minutes before tea as leg-spinner Steve Smith struck with his first ball of his spell.

He had scored 47 and could not repeat his century heroics in Adelaide on debut in November 2012 when he saved the test after South Africa started the final day four wickets down as well.

Nightwatchman Kyle Abbott had faced 89 balls for his seven runs in the morning session before he attempted to leave a James Pattinson delivery that cannoned into the top of off-stump after six minutes shy of two hours at the crease.

The wicket has flattened out significantly for the Australian bowlers, who will look for reverse-swing in the final session to finish the home side off.

Australia captain Michael Clarke was spoken to by the umpires in the morning over attempts to scuff up the old ball by firing it in to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin on the bounce between deliveries.

The series is level at 1-1. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)