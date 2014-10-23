* Sarfraz races to second test century

* Warner unbeaten on 75 at close (Updates at close)

DUBAI Oct 23 Sarfraz Ahmed's belligerent century powered Pakistan to a strong 454 in their first innings on the second day of the first test against Australia on Thursday.

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored at breakneck pace, reaching his second test century in 80 balls to make Australia regret their decision to go into the match with two specialist spinners.

Australia opening batsman David Warner gave a fitting reply with an unbeaten 75 off 77 balls to take the visitors to 113 without loss at stumps. Chris Rogers was the other unbeaten batsman on 31.

The stocky Warner survived some close leg-before shouts against the spinners early on in his innings but took the bowlers on after getting set.

The left-hander hit seven boundaries and a six while bringing up his sixth consecutive score of 50 or more.

Rogers survived a dropped chance with his score on 13 after his edge off left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar's third delivery went straight through the hands of Younus Khan at slip.

Earlier, Sarfraz had fallen, stumped off off-spinner Nathan Lyon, after a 105-ball 109 when tea was called with Babar (seven) at the other end and Pakistan on 454 for eight.

Babar, who had his finger cut by a vicious Mitchell Johnson delivery, did not return to bat after tea and Pakistan lasted two deliveries after the break without adding to their score.

After their openers fell cheaply on Wednesday, the subsequent five Pakistan batsmen helped themselves to three fifties and two centuries against a lacklustre Australian attack.

Their comfort level against the Australian spinners was evident from the fact that Lyon and his left-arm spin partner Steve O'Keefe conceded 255 runs between them for the four wickets they shared.

Misbah-ul-Haq (69) and Asad Shafiq (89) dominated the morning session, which yielded 109 runs from 28 overs after Pakistan had resumed on 219 for four.

Part-time spinner Steve Smith removed rival captain Misbah for Australia's only success in the first session as Pakistan carefully negotiated the Australian pace bowlers while scoring the bulk of their runs off the spinners.

Misbah hit a single off Lyon to bring up his fifty before clearing his front foot to hit Smith over long-on boundary for his second six.

Australia finally got the breakthrough they were looking for when the Pakistan captain attempted the same shot off Smith only to find Johnson.

Shafiq fell when two Australian debutants collaborated, Mitchell Marsh pouching the top edge off O'Keefe's bowling.

Sarfraz batted in limited-overs fashion to reach 90 before hitting Marsh for two boundaries in the same over to pass 100 and roar in celebration.

His entertaining knock, studded with 14 fours, ended when he stretched to play a sweep shot off Lyon only to miss the line, and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin removed the bails. (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty and Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Neville Dalton)