MELBOURNE Nov 21 Australia selector Mark Waugh's refreshingly candid departure from sport media-speak when he let slip that Cricket Australia wanted their test team selected early for "marketing reasons" was swiftly rebuffed by the governing body on Friday.

Waugh made the comment on 'Inside Cricket' a TV chat show, but the governing body said on Friday the team was being selected early to allow them to prepare better.

The makeup of Australia's team for the four-test series against India has become a sensitive issue, with fitness worries over captain Michael Clarke and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

The squad is expected to be named on Monday, with the first test to start in Brisbane on Dec. 4, which would prevent selectors from making a decision after candidates play another domestic Sheffield Shield match in the leadup.

"Ideally you would like to see the second round of Sheffield Shield matches but that's not a decision the selectors have made," Waugh told Inside Cricket, a TV chat show.

"Cricket Australia have made that. It's for marketing purposes."

CA's team performance chief Pat Howard, however, said in a statement selectors had the "option" to take more time to pick the team, though the governing body added that the squad would fly to Brisbane next week and go into camp ahead of the four-test series.

"Selector Mark Waugh spoke to Mr Howard this morning and admitted he used the wrong word on Fox Sports last night, stating the early selection of the team was for marketing when he should have said logistics," CA said.

After Brisbane, Australia play India in tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

