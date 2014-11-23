MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia have named injured captain Michael Clarke in a 12-man squad for the first test against India in Brisbane next month, while also bringing in uncapped paceman Josh Hazlewood.

Clarke was named pending his recovery from a hamstring injury which he aggravated during the one-day international series against South Africa, Cricket Australian said in a release on Monday.

Hazlewood has been included after showing impressive form in the ODI series against South Africa and joins a pace battery including Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle.

Vice captain and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has also been named in the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against Pakistan in the UAE.

Squad: Michael Clarke (captain), Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Rogers, Peter Siddle, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson

