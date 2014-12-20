(updates at tea)

* Australia chasing 128 for victory

* India dismissed for 224

* Hosts take four early wickets to trigger collapse

Dec 20 Australia were 25 for two at tea chasing 128 for victory and an unassailable 2-0 series lead after dismissing India for 224 on the fourth day of the second test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

India paceman Ishant Sharma removed David Warner for six and Shane Watson for a duck, both caught behind, to leave Chris Rogers (15 not out) and captain Steve Smith (2) at the crease at the break, 103 runs short of their target.

Earlier, a magical spell from Mitchell Johnson (4-61) had triggered an Indian collapse with Shikhar Dhawan providing the only real resistance before the hosts mopped up the tail midway through the afternoon.

India had resumed on 71-1 without opener Dhawan, who was injured warming up in the nets, looking to rub the last 26 runs off their first innings deficit and build another imposing tally to match their first innings 408.

Johnson, though, reprised the onslaught that drove his country to victory in the opening Ashes test at the same ground last year, taking three for 10 in 11 balls in the first 20 minutes.

Backing up the pugnacious innings of 88 that brought Australia back into the match on Friday, Johnson summoned up pace and venom to remove Virat Kholi (1), Ajinkya Rahane (10) and Rohit Sharma (0).

Debutant paceman Josh Hazlewood, who took five for 68 in the first innings, then pitched in by trapping India skipper Mahendra Singh Doni in front for a duck with the second ball of the following over to leave the tourists reeling.

India had crept passed Australia's first innings tally of 505 when Ravi Ashwin was dismissed for 19 and Dhawan's trip to hospital for X-rays on his injured right wrist was hurriedly cancelled so he could rejoin Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

Pujara had brought the only solidity to the innings but he too departed just before lunch for 43, giving Hazlewood his second victim of the day and sending India into lunch clinging on at 157-7.

Dhawan and Umesh Yadav, however, put on 60 for the eighth wicket to give India some hope of mitigating the worst impact of yet another batting collapse.

The opener finally departed for 81 when he missed an attempted lap sweep and was adjudged lbw to off spinner Nathan Lyon and Varun Aaron (3) and Yadav (30) soon followed. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)