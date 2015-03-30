MELBOURNE, March 31 Australia have named legspinner Fawad Ahmed and veteran Western Australian batsman Adam Voges in their 17-man tour squad for the West Indies and England tours in June and July.

The pair were picked following strong domestic seasons, with Ahmed the leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield and Voges the leading run-scorer.

New South Wales wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Nevill has also been selected in the test squad for the first time as Australia seeks to groom a successor for the eventual retirement of 37-year-old Brad Haddin.

The 29-year-old Nevill scored 764 runs at 76.40 throughout the Shield season including a top score of 235 not out against Tasmania in February.

Pace bowler Ryan Harris was listed in the 17-man squad but will sit out the tour of the Caribbean to be home for the birth of his first child.

Squad - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Steven Smith, Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Brad Haddin, Ryan Harris*, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Nevill, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Johnson, Nathan Lyon, Fawad Ahmed

* only for England series

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)