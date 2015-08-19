LONDON Aug 19 Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be rested for the final Ashes test at The Oval, coach Darren Lehmann said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old right-armer, who has taken 16 wickets in the series, is suffering from niggling injury problems.

"Josh has played six tests since the West Indies tour and the last nine tests for Australia as well as playing an important part in the World Cup," Lehmann told reporters.

England have won the series ahead of the final test which starts on Thursday and Australia could recall the experienced Peter Siddle to replace Hazlewood at The Oval.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)