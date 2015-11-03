Nov 3 Factbox on first test between Australia
and New Zealand, which starts in Brisbane on Thursday:
- -
MATCH FACTS
Nov 5-9 (0000 GMT)
The Gabba, Brisbane (capacity 42,000)
Umpires: Nigel Llong, Richard Illingworth (both England)
Third umpire: S Ravi (India)
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka)
- -
AUSTRALIA
Test ranking: 2
Captain: Steve Smith
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2)
Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (6)
Team (one to be omitted): David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman
Khawaja, Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill
(wicketkeeper), Johnson, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon, Peter Siddle.
- -
NEW ZEALAND
Test ranking: 6
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (7)
Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (5)
Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross
Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mark
Craig, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Boult.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 52
Australia wins: 27
New Zealand wins: 8
Draws: 17
- -
PREVIOUS BRISBANE TESTS
1980 Australia won by 10 wickets
1985 New Zealand won by an innings and 41 runs
1987 Australia won by nine wickets
1993 Australia won by an innings and 96 runs
1997 Australia won by 186 runs
2001 Match drawn
2004 Australia won by an innings and 156 runs
2008 Australia won by 149 runs
2011 Australia won by nine wickets
- -
REMAINING TESTS
Nov 13-17 Second test The WACA, Perth
Nov 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night)
- -
* Rankings correct as of Nov 3
