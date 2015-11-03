Nov 3 Factbox on first test between Australia and New Zealand, which starts in Brisbane on Thursday: - - MATCH FACTS Nov 5-9 (0000 GMT) The Gabba, Brisbane (capacity 42,000) Umpires: Nigel Llong, Richard Illingworth (both England) Third umpire: S Ravi (India) Match referee: Roshan Mahanama (Sri Lanka) - - AUSTRALIA Test ranking: 2 Captain: Steve Smith Coach: Darren Lehmann Highest ranked batsman: Smith (2) Highest ranked bowler: Mitchell Johnson (6) Team (one to be omitted): David Warner, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Johnson, Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle. - - NEW ZEALAND Test ranking: 6 Captain: Brendon McCullum Coach: Mike Hesson Highest ranked batsman: Kane Williamson (7) Highest ranked bowler: Trent Boult (5) Team (likely): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Williamson, Ross Taylor, McCullum, BJ Watling, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Mark Craig, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Boult. - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 52 Australia wins: 27 New Zealand wins: 8 Draws: 17 - - PREVIOUS BRISBANE TESTS 1980 Australia won by 10 wickets 1985 New Zealand won by an innings and 41 runs 1987 Australia won by nine wickets 1993 Australia won by an innings and 96 runs 1997 Australia won by 186 runs 2001 Match drawn 2004 Australia won by an innings and 156 runs 2008 Australia won by 149 runs 2011 Australia won by nine wickets - - REMAINING TESTS Nov 13-17 Second test The WACA, Perth Nov 27-Dec 1 Third test Adelaide Oval (Day/Night) - - * Rankings correct as of Nov 3 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)