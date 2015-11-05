BRISBANE, Nov 5 David Warner scored a half
century as Australia's new opening partnership weathered a brief
early storm before cruising to lunch on 100 without loss on the
first day of the first test against New Zealand on Thursday.
Warner reached the break unbeaten on 54 after notching his
20th test fifty alongside partner Joe Burns (43 not out), who is
playing his third match in the baggy green at his home ground.
New Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected
to bat, offering New Zealand's highly rated strike duo of Trent
Boult and Tim Southee the chance to get their potent swing
bowling going under cloudy skies at the Gabba.
The 29-year-old Warner, now one of his country's senior
players, was tested but looked determined to avoid the sort of
rash shot that blighted Australia's batting in the Ashes
campaign earlier this year.
What swing there was had disappeared after the first five
overs or so and Burns got off the mark with a square drive for
the first boundary of the innings in the sixth over.
Warner showed he had not completely abandoned his attacking
instincts when he shifted up a gear in the eighth over with his
first four, before clubbing three more in the following two
overs.
Burns, who was making slower progress, dashed off for a
single in the 10th over and was fortunate that New Zealand
skipper Brendon McCullum missed the stumps with his throw.
The 26-year-old eased more comfortably into his stride when
McCullum brought on spinner Mark Craig and almost caught up with
Warner on the scoreboard.
New Zealand went to third umpire to try to dislodge Warner
lbw in the 20th over but the technology confirmed seamer Doug
Bracewell's delivery had pitched outside leg.
Warner moved up another gear with a six over Bracewell's head
in the 22nd over and reached the half century with a run-four
through the covers as lunch approached.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)